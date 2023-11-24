Friday's game that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Detroit Mercy, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Titans won their most recent game 76-60 against Dayton on Saturday.

Detroit Mercy vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Detroit Mercy vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 74, South Carolina Upstate 55

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Titans are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Spartans have one loss against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 251) on November 18

68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 342) on November 6

83-48 at home over Chicago State (No. 349) on November 10

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

7.2 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Irene Murua: 10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 62.2 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 62.2 FG% Imani McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.2 PTS, 2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Myonna Hooper: 9.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

9.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Paris Gilmore: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 66.4 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and giving up 63.8 per contest, 186th in college basketball) and have a +13 scoring differential.

