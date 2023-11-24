For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, is Jeff Petry a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken two shots in two games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Petry has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 38 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.0 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

