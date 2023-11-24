Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 24?
Will Justin Holl score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in two games (one shot).
- Holl has zero points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 38 total goals (2.1 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|3
|0
|3
|16:12
|Home
|W 6-2
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
