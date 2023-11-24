Lucas Raymond will be among those on the ice Friday when his Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Looking to bet on Raymond's props? Here is some information to help you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:00 on the ice per game.

Raymond has a goal in eight games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Raymond has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Raymond goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Raymond having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 38 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 5 14 Points 4 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

