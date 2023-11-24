The Memphis Tigers (8-3) face an AAC matchup versus the Temple Owls (3-8). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Temple?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 43, Temple 20

Memphis 43, Temple 20 Memphis has won all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Tigers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter.

This season, Temple has won one out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

The Owls have been at least a +375 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-13)



Memphis (-13) In 10 Memphis games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 13 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Temple has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (64)



Under (64) This season, six of Memphis' 11 games have gone over Friday's total of 64 points.

This season, Temple has played only two games with a combined score higher than 64 points.

Memphis averages 39.2 points per game against Temple's 21.1, amounting to 3.7 points under the game's total of 64.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 58.6 58.5 Implied Total AVG 34.2 33.8 34.6 ATS Record 3-6-1 1-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-2-0 4-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.8 51.6 63.3 Implied Total AVG 34.3 33.6 35.3 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-1 3-1-1 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.