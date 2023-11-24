The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Michael Rasmussen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in two games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Rasmussen has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 38 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:31 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.