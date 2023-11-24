Friday's contest features the Michigan Wolverines (4-1) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) matching up at Crisler Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-41 win for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Wolverines are coming off of a 60-49 loss to Ole Miss in their last game on Monday.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 82, Eastern Michigan 41

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (one).

Michigan has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wolverines are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 75) on November 18

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 101) on November 19

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 107) on November 6

80-39 at home over Oakland (No. 205) on November 14

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 17.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 34.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

17.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 34.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Taylor Williams: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 45 FG% Jordan Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Lauren Hansen: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24) Cameron Williams: 7.8 PTS, 7 REB, 60 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 16.2 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 169th in college basketball while allowing 52.2 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential overall.

