How to Watch the Michigan State vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Michigan State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays score 13.2 more points per game (69.0) than the Spartans give up to opponents (55.8).
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Creighton is 4-0.
- Michigan State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.
- The Spartans average 98.2 points per game, 39.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bluejays give up.
- Michigan State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.4 points.
- When Creighton gives up fewer than 98.2 points, it is 4-1.
- The Spartans shoot 55.0% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.
- The Bluejays' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Spartans have given up.
Michigan State Leaders
- Julia Ayrault: 12.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- DeeDee Hagemann: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 65.1 FG%, 70.6 3PT% (12-for-17)
- Tory Ozment: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 64.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Moira Joiner: 13.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
- Abbey Kimball: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.7 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 105-44
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Evansville
|W 105-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|JMU
|W 95-69
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/3/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
