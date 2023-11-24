The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
  • TV: FloHoops

Michigan State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays score 13.2 more points per game (69.0) than the Spartans give up to opponents (55.8).
  • When it scores more than 55.8 points, Creighton is 4-0.
  • Michigan State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Spartans average 98.2 points per game, 39.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bluejays give up.
  • Michigan State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.4 points.
  • When Creighton gives up fewer than 98.2 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Spartans shoot 55.0% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.
  • The Bluejays' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Spartans have given up.

Michigan State Leaders

  • Julia Ayrault: 12.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • DeeDee Hagemann: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 65.1 FG%, 70.6 3PT% (12-for-17)
  • Tory Ozment: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 64.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Moira Joiner: 13.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
  • Abbey Kimball: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.7 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Detroit Mercy W 105-44 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Evansville W 105-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 JMU W 95-69 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Creighton - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/3/2023 Miami (OH) - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

