The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Michigan State vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score 13.2 more points per game (69.0) than the Spartans give up to opponents (55.8).

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Creighton is 4-0.

Michigan State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.

The Spartans average 98.2 points per game, 39.8 more points than the 58.4 the Bluejays give up.

Michigan State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.4 points.

When Creighton gives up fewer than 98.2 points, it is 4-1.

The Spartans shoot 55.0% from the field, 16.1% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.

The Bluejays' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Spartans have given up.

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) DeeDee Hagemann: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 65.1 FG%, 70.6 3PT% (12-for-17)

16.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 65.1 FG%, 70.6 3PT% (12-for-17) Tory Ozment: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 64.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

9.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 64.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Moira Joiner: 13.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26) Abbey Kimball: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.7 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Michigan State Schedule