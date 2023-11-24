Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is the setting for the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions' (9-2) matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (4-7) on November 24, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Penn State has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (12.5 points allowed per game). Michigan State ranks sixth-worst in points per game (17.4), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 78th in the FBS with 27.1 points allowed per contest.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Michigan State vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Michigan State Penn State 307.0 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (76th) 372.4 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.7 (2nd) 99.9 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.9 (42nd) 207.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.4 (102nd) 21 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (2nd) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (3rd)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has thrown for 1,090 yards (99.1 yards per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 178 times for 753 yards (68.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has collected 93 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has collected 41 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 540 (49.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has three touchdowns.

Maliq Carr has 28 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 301 yards (27.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 28 catches (on 46 targets) have netted him 288 yards (26.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 2,044 yards (185.8 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 177 rushing yards (16.1 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaytron Allen, has carried the ball 147 times for 714 yards (64.9 per game), scoring six times.

Nicholas Singleton has piled up 584 yards on 145 carries, scoring seven times.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 651 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 82 times and has collected 52 catches and four touchdowns.

Tyler Warren has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 273 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Theo Johnson has a total of 253 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

