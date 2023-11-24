The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and Michigan State Spartans (4-7) square off with the Land Grant Trophy at stake on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Nittany Lions are double-digit favorites, by 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 42.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Michigan State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-20.5) 42.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-21.5) 42.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Michigan State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Penn State is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 20.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 3-1.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

