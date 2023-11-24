The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-7) clash to try to take home the Land Grant Trophy on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Ford Field. The Nittany Lions are massive, 20.5-point favorites. The game's over/under is 43.5.

Penn State has the 75th-ranked offense this year (373.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 238.7 yards allowed per game. Michigan State ranks sixth-worst in points per game (17.4), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 77th in the FBS with 27.1 points allowed per contest.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: NBC

Penn State vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -20.5 -115 -105 43.5 -105 -115 -1600 +900

Michigan State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Spartans are accumulating 264.7 yards per game (-115-worst in college football) and allowing 405.0 (96th), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Spartans are putting up 15.7 points per game (-96-worst in college football), and conceding 25.3 per game (eighth-worst).

In its past three games, Michigan State has thrown for 188.3 yards per game (-28-worst in the country), and conceded 224.7 in the air (-16-worst).

The Spartans are -110-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (76.3), and -48-worst in rushing yards conceded (180.3).

The Spartans have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

Michigan State has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 13 Big Ten Betting Trends

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State is 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Out of Michigan State's 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

Michigan State has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won twice.

Michigan State has entered three games this season as the underdog by +900 or more and is in those contests.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards (99.1 per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 178 times for 753 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has run for 93 yards across 25 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster paces his team with 540 receiving yards on 41 catches with three touchdowns.

Maliq Carr has caught 28 passes and compiled 301 receiving yards (27.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has racked up 288 reciving yards (26.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Aaron Brule has 4.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Michigan State's leading tackler, Cal Haladay, has 79 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Jaden Mangham has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

