The Michigan Wolverines (4-2) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-2.5) 139.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-1.5) 138.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of five times this season.

Texas Tech has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, just one of the Red Raiders games has hit the over.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Michigan is 27th in the country. It is way below that, 99th, according to computer rankings.

Michigan's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

