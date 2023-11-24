The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Michigan Wolverines (4-2) at Imperial Arena on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -2.5 141.5

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in four of five games this season.

Michigan's outings this year have an average point total of 161.3, 19.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolverines are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Michigan has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Wolverines have a record of 2-1 when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Michigan has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 4 80% 86 154.6 75.3 136.7 152.5 Texas Tech 1 25% 68.6 154.6 61.4 136.7 132.5

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The Wolverines score 86 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 61.4 the Red Raiders give up.

When Michigan totals more than 61.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 3-2-0 2-1 4-1-0 Texas Tech 1-3-0 0-1 1-3-0

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Texas Tech 13-4 Home Record 11-6 3-8 Away Record 3-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

