Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 24?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Moritz Seider score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Seider has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Seider has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 38 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:53
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-1
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
