The Detroit Red Wings, Moritz Seider among them, face the Boston Bruins on Friday at 1:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Seider in that upcoming Red Wings-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Seider has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 22:40 on the ice per game.

In two of 18 games this year, Seider has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In eight of 18 games this season, Seider has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in seven of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Seider goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Seider has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 38 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's +24 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 5 12 Points 3 2 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

