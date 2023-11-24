The Indiana Pacers (6-3) are welcoming in the Detroit Pistons (2-8) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jalen Duren gets the Pistons 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in league).

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.3 points, 3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is making 26.1% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are getting 14.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this season.

Alec Burks gets the Pistons 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 1 block.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 20 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Myles Turner averages 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Aaron Nesmith averages 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc (eighth in league) with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield puts up 11.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per game.

Pistons vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Pistons 126 Points Avg. 109.9 121.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 49.6% Field Goal % 46.5% 38.7% Three Point % 36.6%

