The Detroit Pistons (2-13) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -9.5 -

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Nine of the Pistons' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Detroit has a 7-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win two times (14.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 22.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 0 0% 128.3 237.8 126.4 242.3 237.1 Pistons 0 0% 109.5 237.8 115.9 242.3 221

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 0-10 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Pistons' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (3-4-0).

The Pistons' 109.5 points per game are 16.9 fewer points than the 126.4 the Pacers give up.

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pistons and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 7-8 3-1 9-6 Pacers 8-6 0-0 13-1

Pistons vs. Pacers Point Insights

Pistons Pacers 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 128.3 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-4 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-4 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 126.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 7-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 2-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

