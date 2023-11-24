The Detroit Pistons (2-13) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 50.2% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Detroit is 1-1 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 25th.

The Pistons' 109.5 points per game are 16.9 fewer points than the 126.4 the Pacers allow.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pistons are putting up fewer points at home (109 per game) than on the road (110). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (114.1) than on the road (117.5).

At home Detroit is giving up 114.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than it is away (117.5).

The Pistons average 0.4 fewer assists per game at home (26.6) than away (27).

Pistons Injuries