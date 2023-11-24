The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In three of six games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Fabbri has scored one goal on the power play.

Fabbri averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 38 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

