The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) face a Big 12 matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas vs. Texas Tech?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 33, Texas Tech 19

Texas 33, Texas Tech 19 Texas has been the moneyline favorite 10 total times this season. They've finished 9-1 in those games.

The Longhorns have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and won in each game.

Texas Tech has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Red Raiders have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns an 86.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+14)



Texas Tech (+14) Texas has five wins in 11 games versus the spread this season.

So far in 2023, the Longhorns have been installed as favorites by a 14-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53)



Under (53) Texas and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's total of 53 points six times this season.

There have been six Texas Tech games that have finished with a combined score over 53 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.7 points per game, 8.7 points more than the total of 53 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.7 54.7 52.5 Implied Total AVG 34.9 36.5 33 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 5-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 59.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 31.8 30.6 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 3-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.