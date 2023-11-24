MAC foes will do battle when the No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) meet the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 34, Central Michigan 19

Toledo 34, Central Michigan 19 Toledo has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

The Rockets have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter and won each of them.

Central Michigan has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Chippewas have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Toledo (-10.5)



Toledo (-10.5) Against the spread, Toledo is 4-6-0 this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Central Michigan has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) This season, six of Toledo's 11 games have gone over Friday's total of 54.5 points.

There have been five Central Michigan games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 54.5 is 4.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Toledo (35.5 points per game) and Central Michigan (23.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 50.3 49.1 Implied Total AVG 31.6 33 30.2 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 46.5 49 Implied Total AVG 29.6 27.5 30.9 ATS Record 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-0 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.