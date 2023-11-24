Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Van Buren County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Buffalo High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
