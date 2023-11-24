Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romulus High School at Woodhaven High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Brownstown Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.