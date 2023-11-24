The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos have lost four games in a row.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • Western Michigan went 4-4 when it shot better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 162nd.
  • The Broncos put up 6.1 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Lions gave up to opponents (76.0).
  • Western Michigan put together a 7-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.0 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68.0) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Georgia State L 77-70 University Arena
11/14/2023 @ Northwestern L 63-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/19/2023 @ Ohio State L 73-56 Value City Arena
11/24/2023 SE Louisiana - Raider Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas - University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

