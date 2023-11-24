How to Watch Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos have lost four games in a row.
Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Western Michigan went 4-4 when it shot better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 162nd.
- The Broncos put up 6.1 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Lions gave up to opponents (76.0).
- Western Michigan put together a 7-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.0 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Georgia State
|L 77-70
|University Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 63-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
