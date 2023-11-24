The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos have lost four games in a row.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Western Michigan went 4-4 when it shot better than 46.0% from the field.

The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 162nd.

The Broncos put up 6.1 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Lions gave up to opponents (76.0).

Western Michigan put together a 7-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.0 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68.0) last season.

In 2022-23, the Broncos conceded 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Western Michigan knocked down more triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (33.8%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule