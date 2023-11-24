The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4), losers of four straight. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the SE Louisiana vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SE Louisiana Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM SE Louisiana (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SE Louisiana (-3.5) 142.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Michigan went 9-18-0 ATS last year.

The Broncos were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 17 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

SE Louisiana went 14-12-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Lions games.

