Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) will meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|290th
|74
|Points Allowed
|76
|327th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.