The SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4), who have lost four straight. The Broncos are underdogs by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Friday, November 24, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under SE Louisiana -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan played 13 games last season that ended with over 142.5 points.

The Broncos had a 143.9-point average over/under in their contests last year, 1.4 more points than the total for this game.

The Broncos beat the spread nine times in 31 games last year.

Western Michigan was underdogs in 18 games last season and won one (5.6%) of those contests.

The Broncos were 1-16 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SE Louisiana 22 84.6% 77.6 147.5 76.0 150 147.5 Western Michigan 13 48.1% 69.9 147.5 74.0 150 142.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos' 69.9 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 76.0 the Lions gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 76.0 points last season, Western Michigan went 4-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SE Louisiana 14-12-0 6-5 18-8-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 6-11 14-13-0

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SE Louisiana Western Michigan 10-4 Home Record 7-7 7-8 Away Record 1-15 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.