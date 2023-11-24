Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wexford County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McBain High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
