The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will be trying to break a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42% from the field.

The Titans are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 284th.

The Titans score an average of 62.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-2.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.

At home, the Titans gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.8.

Detroit Mercy knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

