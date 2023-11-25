The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will be trying to break a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 284th.
  • The Titans score an average of 62.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-2.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Titans gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.8.
  • Detroit Mercy knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Ole Miss L 70-69 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/18/2023 @ Ohio L 71-52 Convocation Center Ohio
11/21/2023 Eastern Michigan L 76-72 Calihan Hall
11/25/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 Oakland - Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

