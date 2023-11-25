The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans average only 4.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.8).
  • Detroit Mercy is 4-0 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • Georgia Southern is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Eagles average 80.8 points per game, 17 more points than the 63.8 the Titans allow.
  • Georgia Southern is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • Detroit Mercy has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Titans concede.
  • The Titans' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 12 higher than the Eagles have given up.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 10.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 58.7 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
  • Imani McNeal: 8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Myonna Hooper: 10.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Amaya Burch: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Michigan State L 105-44 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/18/2023 @ Dayton W 76-60 UD Arena
11/24/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 71-64 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/30/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
12/3/2023 Oakland - Calihan Hall

