Saturday's game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) at Farris Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Eastern Michigan coming out on top. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 73, Central Arkansas 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Michigan (-1.7)

Eastern Michigan (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Both Central Arkansas and Eastern Michigan are 3-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Bears have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 65.4 points per game (319th in college basketball) while giving up 77.6 per contest (304th in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The 28.8 rebounds per game Eastern Michigan accumulates rank 322nd in the country, 3.6 fewer than the 32.4 its opponents pull down.

Eastern Michigan hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (288th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Eastern Michigan has committed 4.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (287th in college basketball) while forcing nine (345th in college basketball).

