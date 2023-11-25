Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) will meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|148th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|359th
|81.5
|Points Allowed
|80.8
|357th
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|291st
|13
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.