Feyenoord Rotterdam versus Excelsior Rotterdam is one of many strong options on today's Eredivisie slate.
Information on live coverage of today's Eredivisie play is available for you.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Excelsior Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam travels to match up with Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-475)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+1000)
- Draw: (+650)
Watch SC Heerenveen vs Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard makes the trip to play SC Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SC Heerenveen (+105)
- Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+255)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch FC Twente Enschede vs PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven journeys to match up with FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (+100)
- Underdog: FC Twente Enschede (+250)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch PEC Zwolle vs RKC Waalwijk
RKC Waalwijk journeys to face PEC Zwolle at Mac3Park Stadion in Zwolle.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PEC Zwolle (-125)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+320)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Ajax vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem makes the trip to play Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Ajax (-320)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+700)
- Draw: (+500)
