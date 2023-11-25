Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Kent County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Saturday
South Christian High School at Harper Woods High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Forest Hills Central High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
