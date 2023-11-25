The Saturday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a MAC team on the court. Among those games is the Kent State Golden Flashes taking on the Missouri Tigers.

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Indiana State Sycamores vs. Northern Illinois Huskies 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Central Michigan Chippewas at Milwaukee Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Akron Zips 1:15 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - North Dakota State Bison vs. Toledo Rockets 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. Western Michigan Broncos 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Missouri Tigers 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

