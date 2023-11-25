Big Ten foes match up when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan ranks 55th in total offense this season (399.6 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 399.6 yards allowed per game. Ohio State has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 25th-best in points per game (33.6) and second-best in points surrendered per game (9.3).

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Michigan Ohio State 399.6 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (37th) 234.8 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.9 (3rd) 171 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 228.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (21st) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 19 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,335 yards (212.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 73.8% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 164 rushing yards on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 180 times for 888 yards (80.7 per game), scoring 20 times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 95 times this year and racked up 323 yards (29.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with 24 grabs for 225 yards

Roman Wilson has hauled in 37 receptions for 612 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 42.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 45 passes and racked up 32 receptions for 462 yards, an average of 42 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,899 yards on 66.4% passing while recording 22 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson is his team's leading rusher with 118 carries for 794 yards, or 72.2 per game. He's found paydirt 10 times on the ground, as well. Henderson has also chipped in with 16 catches for 210 yards.

DeaMonte Trayanum has racked up 336 yards (on 79 carries) with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 1,093 receiving yards (99.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 62 receptions on 108 targets with 13 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has 38 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 534 yards (48.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka's 49 targets have resulted in 32 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

