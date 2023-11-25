The 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25 will see the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The point total is 46.5.

Michigan has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 11th-best in scoring offense (38.3 points per game) and best in scoring defense (9 points allowed per game). Ohio State has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 24th-best in points per game (33.6) and second-best in points surrendered per game (9.3).

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Michigan Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Ohio State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -3.5 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Michigan Recent Performance

While the Wolverines have ranked -70-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (341), they rank 13th-best on the defensive side of the ball (256.3 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

With an average of 32 points per game on offense and 17.3 points allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Wolverines rank 70th and 46th, respectively, during that period.

Michigan has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, averaging 178.7 passing yards per game during that stretch (-44-worst). It has been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 155 passing yards per game (38th-ranked).

On offense, the Wolverines have averaged 162.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 101.3 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (48th-ranked).

The Wolverines have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three games, Michigan has hit the over twice.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 3.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Michigan games have hit the over on six of 10 occasions (60%).

Michigan has won all 10 of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Michigan has played 10 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 62.3% chance to win.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,335 yards passing for Michigan, completing 73.8% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 164 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 180 times for a team-high 888 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 20 times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 95 times this year and racked up 323 yards (29.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 24 grabs for 225 yards

Roman Wilson has hauled in 37 catches for 612 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has put up a 470-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 45 targets.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 45 passes and compiled 32 receptions for 462 yards, an average of 42 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Jaylen Harrell has 6.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 24 tackles.

Junior Colson, Michigan's tackle leader, has 61 tackles and two TFL this year.

Mike Sainristil leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 27 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

