The NC State Wolfpack (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0), who have won six straight as well. It tips at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 88.7 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Colorado is 6-0 when it scores more than 52.8 points.

NC State's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 88.7 points.

The 82.7 points per game the Wolfpack put up are 20.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).

When NC State totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-0.

Colorado has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.

This year the Wolfpack are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes shoot 52.7% from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%

Colorado Leaders

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 67-58 Reynolds Coliseum 11/23/2023 Kentucky W 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/24/2023 Cincinnati W 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/25/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/29/2023 Vanderbilt - Reynolds Coliseum 12/3/2023 Illinois State - Reynolds Coliseum

Colorado Schedule