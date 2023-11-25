How to Watch the NC State vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0), who have won six straight as well. It tips at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 88.7 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Colorado is 6-0 when it scores more than 52.8 points.
- NC State's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 88.7 points.
- The 82.7 points per game the Wolfpack put up are 20.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).
- When NC State totals more than 62.2 points, it is 6-0.
- Colorado has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.
- This year the Wolfpack are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes shoot 52.7% from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
- Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%
Colorado Leaders
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 67-58
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Kentucky
|W 84-55
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 79-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ SMU
|W 84-69
|Moody Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 77-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Kentucky
|W 96-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|NC State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/28/2023
|Boston University
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
