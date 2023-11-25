Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Wayne County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Detroit at University Prep Art & Design
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamtramck High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
