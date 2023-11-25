Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Wayne County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Saturday
South Christian High School at Harper Woods High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Belleville High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.