The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

West Virginia is averaging 31.4 points per game on offense this season (41st in the FBS), and is allowing 27.2 points per game (77th) on the defensive side of the ball. Baylor ranks 69th in total yards per game (381.8), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS with 412.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

West Virginia vs. Baylor Key Statistics

West Virginia Baylor 430.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (72nd) 388.8 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (98th) 232.9 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (111th) 197.9 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.4 (34th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (60th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 1,909 yards passing for West Virginia, completing 52% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 605 rushing yards (55 ypg) on 97 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 775 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 80 times for 659 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's 501 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 27 catches and two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 31.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Preston Fox has a total of 317 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 2,188 yards on 61.7% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has rushed 115 times for 494 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has run for 322 yards across 74 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 623 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Drake Dabney has 31 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 529 yards (48.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 25 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 401 yards (36.5 ypg).

