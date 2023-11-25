Saturday's game features the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) and the Mercer Bears (2-3) matching up at Raider Arena (on November 25) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Western Michigan.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 71, Mercer 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-4.6)

Western Michigan (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Western Michigan is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Mercer's 1-3-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Broncos' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Bears' games have gone over.

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos average 65.8 points per game (314th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (202nd in college basketball). They have a -31 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Western Michigan is 205th in college basketball at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.0 its opponents average.

Western Michigan connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Broncos record 83.7 points per 100 possessions (324th in college basketball), while giving up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (226th in college basketball).

Western Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 15.0 (332nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (190th in college basketball).

