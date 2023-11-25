The Mercer Bears (2-3) are favored by 1.5 points against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The over/under in the matchup is set at 132.5.

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 132.5

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 132.5 points in three of five games this season.

Western Michigan's average game total this season has been 137.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Western Michigan has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Western Michigan has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This season, the Broncos have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Western Michigan has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 2 50% 64.6 130.4 72.6 144.6 138.8 Western Michigan 3 60% 65.8 130.4 72 144.6 141.9

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos score an average of 65.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bears allow.

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0 Western Michigan 3-2-0 3-2 2-3-0

Western Michigan vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mercer Western Michigan 7-7 Home Record 7-7 4-10 Away Record 1-15 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

