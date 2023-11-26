Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 26?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Copp has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
