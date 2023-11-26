On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Andrew Copp going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

  • In four of 19 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Copp has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

