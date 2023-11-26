Daniel Sprong will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild face off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Sprong against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Daniel Sprong vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Sprong has averaged 13:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Sprong has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has a point in 12 of 19 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 19 games this season, Sprong has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Sprong goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Sprong having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 3 13 Points 2 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

