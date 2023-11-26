For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Dylan Larkin a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

  • In seven of 19 games this season, Larkin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:33 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:47 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

