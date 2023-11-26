The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) will aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Eagles have won three games in a row.

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Hawks have averaged.

This season, Eastern Michigan has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.

The Fightin' Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 287th.

The Eagles score an average of 66.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 76.2 the Fightin' Hawks allow.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan scored 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.0 on the road.

The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (75.1 per game) than away (84.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan knocked down more trifectas on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule