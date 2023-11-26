J.T. Compher and Joel Eriksson Ek will be two of the top players to watch when the Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Detroit, Alex DeBrincat has 20 points in 19 games (12 goals, eight assists).

Dylan Larkin has seven goals and 12 assists, equaling 19 points (one per game).

Compher has 16 points for Detroit, via four goals and 12 assists.

Alex Lyon (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 1.5 on the season. His .933% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has recorded 15 assists and five goals in 18 games. That's good for 20 points.

Kirill Kaprizov is a key contributor for Minnesota, with 17 total points this season. In 18 contests, he has netted six goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Eriksson Ek has nine goals and seven assists for Detroit.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, giving up 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) and amassing 218 saves with an .876% save percentage (59th in the league).

Red Wings vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 6th 3.68 Goals Scored 3.06 19th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.94 31st 17th 30.7 Shots 30.4 18th 9th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 15th 21.25% Power Play % 15.94% 23rd 15th 78.87% Penalty Kill % 67.19% 32nd

