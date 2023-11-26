The Detroit Red Wings will host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, November 26, with the Wild having dropped six straight games.

The Wild's matchup with the Red Wings can be seen on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX, so tune in to take in the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Red Wings vs Wild Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

The Red Wings' 70 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 19 12 8 20 11 13 16.7% Dylan Larkin 19 7 12 19 10 10 51.6% J.T. Compher 19 4 12 16 9 7 48.5% Lucas Raymond 19 8 7 15 7 8 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 18 4 10 14 9 4 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 71 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 25th in the league.

The Wild's 55 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Wild have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 26 goals during that span.

Wild Key Players