Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Shiawassee County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.